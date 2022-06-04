Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000.

Shares of GTACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.96.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

