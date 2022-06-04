CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 162,600 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.14% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

PRTY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.