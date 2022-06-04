CastleKnight Management LP Invests $227,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,460. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

