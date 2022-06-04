CastleKnight Management LP Invests $283,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

