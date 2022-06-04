CastleKnight Management LP Invests $330,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.17 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.