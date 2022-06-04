CastleKnight Management LP Invests $330,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
