CastleKnight Management LP Invests $429,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.