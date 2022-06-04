CastleKnight Management LP Invests $616,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in APA by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 138,785 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

