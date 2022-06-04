CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 422,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 678,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE INN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

