CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

