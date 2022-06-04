CastleKnight Management LP Takes $856,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 938,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 672,651 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE:VST opened at $25.85 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
