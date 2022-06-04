CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $61,738,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $19,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

