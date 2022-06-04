CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

