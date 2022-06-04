Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

