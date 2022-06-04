CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 389,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

