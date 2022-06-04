Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

CLLNY stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

