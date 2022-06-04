Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.28 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004221 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $557.98 million and $19.28 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00331283 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00426406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

