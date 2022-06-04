Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.20. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,620 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.