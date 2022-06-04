Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.20. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,620 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
