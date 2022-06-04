CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 5,728,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

