Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

