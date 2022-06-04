CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. 3,572,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

