Centiva Capital LP Acquires 20,242 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 331.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,521,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

