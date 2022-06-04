Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Slam by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Slam by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

