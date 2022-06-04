Centiva Capital LP Buys 6,087 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

