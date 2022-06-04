Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $244.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.