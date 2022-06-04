Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.37.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.88 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

