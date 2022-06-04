Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.75 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

