Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.42

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.42 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.36). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 1,009,412 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.35) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.30) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.73) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of £453.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($50,691.90).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

