CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.89

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.89 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 448,302 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £356.50 million and a PE ratio of 205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.33.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

