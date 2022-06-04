Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

