Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.