Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

