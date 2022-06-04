Certified Advisory Corp Invests $203,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.11 and its 200 day moving average is $433.19. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

