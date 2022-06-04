Certified Advisory Corp Sells 5,032 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

BIV stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

