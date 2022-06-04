Certified Advisory Corp Sells 96 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

