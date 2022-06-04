Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 9,349 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 556.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

