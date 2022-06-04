Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,451 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

