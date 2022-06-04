Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.39 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.