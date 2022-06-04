Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

