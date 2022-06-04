Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

IJJ stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

