Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.