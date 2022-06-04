Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

