Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

