Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 27,582 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

