CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$126.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$106.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$103.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. CGI has a 12-month low of C$98.77 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

