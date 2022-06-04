Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

CIA stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIA shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

