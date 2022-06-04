Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CHNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
