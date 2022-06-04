Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

