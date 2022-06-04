Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Cut by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 4.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $48,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.96. 2,267,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

