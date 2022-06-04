Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.