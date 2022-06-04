Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

