China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CEA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

